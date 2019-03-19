Darryl Strawberry Speaks At FCA Banquet

The annual fundraising banquet of the Southern Illinois District of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes was held Sunday evening at Greenville University.

Two local residents were honored.

Patrick Schaufelberger of Greenville received The Champion Jenner Award for his contributions to the FCA District, and Kennedy Quick of Mulberry Grove was one of three recipients of the student Robert “Ish” Smith FCA scholarships.

Special guest was former major league baseball star Darryl Strawberry, who is now living in the St. Louis area. Strawberry was a member of the New York Mets in the mid-1980s when they and the Cardinals hooked up in classic battles on the field.

Strawberry was asked if the players were wrapped up in the rivalry as much as the fans and he said there’s no question…the rivalry was intense. He said the players liked each other outside of the game, but fought hard to beat each other.

His wife is a St. Louis native. It’s ironic that with all the baseball battles he had in St. Louis, Strawberry is living there.

He is now on another mission outside of the baseball world. Strawberry is involved in the ministry and works with several organizations to battle the nationwide opioid epidemic.

Darryl Strawberry played 17 seasons in the big leagues for the Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

The big crowd at the FCA banquet enjoyed his presentation.