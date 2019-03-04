Dates Announced For Popular City Events

The City of Greenville has announced the dates for three special events held each spring in the city.

The city-wide yard sale will take place May 3 and 4. More information about being listed as a seller will be forthcoming.

The city-wide spring cleanup week is May 6 through May 10. Items will be picked up on regular trash days.

The electronics recycling event will be May 10 and 11 at the public works department on South Fourth Street. There will be a $5 charge for all televisions and monitors that are not flat screen LCD or LED.

Last month, the city council approved the fee after learning the city is charged to accept cathode-ray tube TVs and monitors. In 2018, about 1,200 CRT television sets were turned in at the recycling event.

City staff expects the cost for this year’s event to be between $4,000 and $7,000, and staff members proposed the $5 fee to help offset some of the costs.

The council motion was approved on a 4 to 1 vote with Mayor Alan Gaffner casting the “no.”