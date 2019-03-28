“Desires & Detours” At The Factory Theatre

Five one-act plays will be presented at the Factory Theatre March 28th through the 30th and April 4 through the 6th.

The director, Richard Young of Greenville, said the plays are about people who want something that doesn’t happen and the changes that follow. Young wrote four of the plays and Alex Freeman, the new director of the theatre program at the university, wrote one. Young said there is a mixture of funny and serious moments. The cast is made up of five students and one professor.

The show starts at 7 each night.

Tickets are available at Jo’s Java, Watson’s Drug Store, Adam Brothers Coffeehouse, and at the door. The Factory Theatre is located at 401 East Harris Avenue in Greenville.