Ennen, Tompkins & Tompkins Featured At BCHS Quilt Show

The 16th Bond County Historical Society Quilt Show is Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 9:00am until the viewers’ choice prizes are awarded at 4:00pm at the Greenville Free Methodist Church, 1367 Route 140, Greenville, Illinois. Admission to the quilt show is $3.00. Over 100 hand quilted, machine quilted, and “Celebrations”-themed quilts and quilted items will be on display.

For the twelfth consecutive show, Bond County quilters will be featured. In 2019, the show presents a trio of ladies from Pleasant Mound township, members of Cuisine Quilters. Ginny Ennen of Hookdale is featured in absentia as she winters in Florida. Janice Tompkins and Georgianne Tompkins, sisters-in-law and good friends of Ginny’s, will be in attendance.

Ginny Ennen met her husband of 75 years in California and they moved back to Bond County to his family farm when he got out of the service. She has been quilting for over 40 years, starting her first bed-sized quilt when her son was in the hospital for a time and she embroidered blocks while sitting daily with him. She uses all kinds of techniques: piecing, embroidery, squares, and applique. Her favorite project is piecing, making most of her quilts from patterns. Her daughter even designed one of her quilts. Ginny still has many relatives in California and has given several quilts to them: four big ones and six baby quilts so far. She quilts for charity, helping out the Hospital Bazaar, Pleasant Mound benefit picnic and Homemakers. In addition to quilts, Ginny does lots of other crafts and sewing, making clothes, doll clothes and silk embroidery. Now 91 years old, Ginny’s eyesight limits her projects but she still meets weekly as needed with the 6-8 ladies of her Cuisine Quilters group for quilting and lunch.

Janice Tompkins has lived in Pleasant Mound township her entire life, enjoying her very busy life as a farm wife, raising three boys and a girl. She has also been quilting for about 40 years, ever since her mother-in-law Helen gave her embroidered blocks to stitch together. Janice had done a lot of sewing previously, such as making clothes for herself and her family. She learned so much about quilting when she began meeting with a group of older ladies. Her early quilts mostly had embroidered tops or blocks, but Janice has done more piecing lately. She used to wonder why people took perfectly good fabric, cut it up into little pieces, and sewed it back together in designs. She has done a few quilts with “cheater cloth” where the printed pattern looks like quilt blocks and you just put filler and a backing with it and quilt around the designs. Her favorite project right now is Log Cabin quilts; she’s made two of them so far. When asked what her most challenging project was, she said, “Anything with points! It’s so difficult to get them to line up right. You can never get the whole quilt perfect!” Also when you work with a group making a quilt, it seems that everyone’s quarter inch seam allowance is a different size! Janice is presently making a quilt for each grandchild when they graduate from high school; five graduated so far and five more to go. She has also made each of her three married grandchildren quilts for their wedding presents.

Georgianne Tompkins and her husband of 56 years live on their farm around the corner from Janice. Georgianne grew up north of Mulberry Grove, trained as a nurse, married, then concentrated for over twenty years on raising her family of five kids and farming, before going back to nursing part time, then retiring back to the farm and helping watch grandchildren. She always had a big garden, did a lot of canning, and they butchered right there on the farm, too. She served as a 4-H leader for many years, an officer in Home Extension, UMW, and treasurer of Pleasant Mound Community Center. When two of her daughters got married the same year, they sewed the wedding dresses on weekends.

Just like her sister-in-law Janice, Georgianne started quilting when their mother-in-law Helen gave them the embroidered blocks to be made into quilts. Georgianne joined hers together with strips of fabric and learned to quilt, succumbing to “the quilting bug.” Most of her quilting has been hand quilting that is actual quilting… some people say they quilt when they actually just make the tops! She has completed at least fifteen large quilts and four small baby quilts. Most of Georgianne’s quilts have been made for grandchildren’s graduations and marriages and are pieced or embroidered. One quilt which she finished up, her mother had actually started: a double-knit affair with no filling, using a flannel backing and ties. Two of her most memorable quilts feature tractors, a pieced New Holland tractor and another one with a John Deere tractor. She got the basic pattern from Jackman’s but had to do a lot of figuring to get it to come out the way she wanted it. Her most challenging project so far is a race car quilt she has been working on this winter for a spring wedding. In addition to Cuisine Quilters, Georgianne is a member of Creative Stitchers.

Ginny, Janice, and Georgianne will each have more than a dozen of their quilts spotlighted in the special display; many others are with family around the country.

Along with displays, quilt show patrons will also find quilt/handicraft vendors, antique quilt bed turnings at 10am and 2pm, and three different technique/project demonstrations at 11am, 12pm and 1pm.

Raffle tickets are still available for a tan and cream courthouse steps design queen size bed quilt created by Shirley Pustelnik. Also for raffle is a 2ft by 2ft barn quilt designed and painted by Robyn Hargan.

For more information about the Quilt Show, contact Nadine Baldwin (618) 567-1948, or Jan Eyman (618) 326-7343, or visit www.bondcountyhistorical.org