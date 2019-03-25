Expedition History Unknown At GU

Everyone is invited to an Expedition History Unknown program at Greenville University on Thursday, March 28.

The show will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ruby Dare Library on the G.U. campus.

It is being presented by the Center for Visual and Media Studies.

Alexandria LaFaye, coordinator of the program, said the program is an interactive collection of presentations on aspects of culture and history that are often misunderstood, overlooked, or unknown. There are materials for everyone from elementary school students through adults. Refreshments will be provided.

Click below to hear more:

Since March is Women’s History Month, many of the exhibits will pertain to females. Among the topics will be Exodusters, female rulers in Egypt, unsung heroes of the civil rights movement and female scientists.

LaFaye said it will be a great learning experience for the whole family.

Once again, Expedition History Unknown is March 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Greenville University’s Ruby Dare Library.