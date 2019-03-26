First Court Appearance For Lampkins

The man charged with three Class X felonies, relating to an alleged home invasion in Greenville last Saturday, appeared before Bond County Resident Judge Chris Bauer late Monday afternoon.

Kelsea D. Lampkins, age 30, of Greenville, is charged with two counts and predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of home invasion.

Judge Bauer set Lampkins’ bond at $50,000 cash. Lampkins told the judge he plans to hire his own attorney. The defendant remains in the Bond County jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 16 in Bond County Circuit Court.