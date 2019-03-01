FNB Announces February Students Of The Month

The First National Bank has selected its recipients of the February Student of the Month honor. Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees. To qualify, the student must be a junior or senior, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans.

The February Students of the Month are:

Donald Roberts, Vandalia High School, nominated by Amanda Kamplain

Kelsy Summers, Ramsey High School, nominated by Tabitha Eller

Johnny Burks, Patoka High School, nominated by Justin Venhaus, Nicole Gebke, and Julie Koelm

Jaylon Nunn, Greenville High School, nominated by Erin Haake (above)

Karen Kennedy, Mulberry Grove High School, nominated by Bobby Koontz and Karla Harre

Each student received a $50 check and a certificate, and will be invited to a reception April 30 at America’s Best Value Inn conference room in Vandalia. This year’s Student of the Month program will wrap up in March.