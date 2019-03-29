FNB Announces March Students Of The Month

The First National Bank has selected its recipients of the March Student of the Month honor. Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees. To qualify, the student must be a junior or senior, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans.

The March Students of the Month are:

Matt Geiger (above), Mulberry Grove High School, nominated by Karen Clark

Levi Siebert (below), Greenville High School, nominated by Mary Stice

Samantha Miller, Vandalia High School, nominated by Michelle McNary

Leah Moreland, Ramsey High School, nominated by Pat Gigar

Jaelyn Cain, Patoka High School, nominated by Justin Venhaus, Jessica Wright, Mike Stallard, and Amanda Stratmann

Each student received a $50 check and a certificate. This is the final month for FNB’s Student of the Month during this school year. All of the recipients and nominating teachers will be invited to a reception April 30 at America’s Best Value Inn conference room in Vandalia.