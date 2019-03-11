Friends of NRA Present Local Grants

Shoal Creek Friends Of NRA held their annual banquet Saturday.

Treasurer Dave Koonce told WGEL the group was able to provide grants to the Tri County Quail Upland Game Alliance for benefit of their youth shooting team, the Mulberry Grove Shooting Aces youth shooting team, and the Quail Forever-Little Blue Stem Chapter.

Click below to hear more:

The grants awarded Saturday totaled a little over $10,000. The group also supports the local council of Boy Scouts of America.

Koonce said Friends of NRA distributed over $314,000 in Southern Illinois, with an emphasis on youth shooting sports, women shooting, and gun safety and awareness programs.