GHS Accounting Challenge

Six Greenville High School students recently participated in the annual Accounting Challenge at SIU-Carbondale.

Over 325 high school and community college students gathered for the event.

Representing GHS were Jade Neudeck, Ashley Lemonds, Seth Owens, Levi Siebert, Sam Knebel and Brock Nelson.

GHS Accounting Teacher, Ms. Stice, said the students represented Greenville High School very well. She believes the event is an invaluable experience for them as they are able to network with SIU professors and college accounting students.

Stice reported the high school students were able to see the importance of accounting knowledge and teamwork, while also having fun.