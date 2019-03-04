GHS Chili Cook-Off Results

Greenville High School students in the Family and Consumer Science program participated in the annual chili cook-off last week.

The cook-off winners in the first hour class were Autumn O’Brien, Abby Hare, Claire Kessinger, and Ivan Hentschel.

Third hour winners were Gabby Young, Elsa Wesselman, Hailey Sutton, Hailey Cartwright, and Bailey Coleman.

Grand Champion honors went to the team of Jeremiah Kennedy, Lexy Atchison, and Malachi McElvain.

Judges for the contest were Ryan Champ, Carl Brannon, Dan Maurer, and Bill Walker.