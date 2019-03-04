GHS Chili Cook-Off Results

GHS Chili Cook Off Grand Champion 2019-Jeremiah Kennedy, Lexy Atchison, (not pictured) Malachi McElvain

Greenville High School students in the Family and Consumer Science program participated in the annual chili cook-off last week.

The cook-off winners in the first hour class were Autumn O’Brien, Abby Hare, Claire Kessinger, and Ivan Hentschel.

Third hour winners were Gabby Young, Elsa Wesselman, Hailey Sutton, Hailey Cartwright, and Bailey Coleman.

Grand Champion honors went to the team of Jeremiah Kennedy, Lexy Atchison, and Malachi McElvain.

Judges for the contest were Ryan Champ, Carl Brannon, Dan Maurer, and Bill Walker.

GHS Chili Cook off 1st hour winners- L-R. Autumn O’Brien, Abby Hare, Claire Kessinger, Ivan Hentschel.
GHS Chili Cook Off 3rd hour winners L-R. Gabby Young, Elsa Wesselman, Hailey Sutton, Hailey Cartwright (not pictured) Bailey Coleman
GHS Grand Champion Chili Cook off Judges- Ryan Champ, Carl Brannon, Dan Maurer and Bill Walker

