GHS National Honor Society Ceremony

Twenty-three students were inducted into the National Honor Society at Greenville High School during a ceremony Tuesday evening.

They include Grace Baum, Chloe Beckert, Eli Borwick, Sarah Brannon, Abbigale Brunk, Allyson Cantrill, Madelyn Daiber, Josh Doty, Jolie Harnetiaux, Wil Harnetiaux, Daniel Kester, Sam Knebel, Chloe Macon, Noah Mayfield, Jade Neudeck, Olivia Peters, Rylee Pickett, Jacquileen Sabnal, Marissa Schaefer, Chad Stearns, Brenna Weiss, Ariana Williams and Jaydyn Zykan.

Students qualify for the society in the categories of character, scholarship, leadership and service.

Society officers are Sarah Klenke, president; Emily Unterbrink, vice-president; and Reese Messerli, secretary.

Advisers are Tricia Gray and Lorna Stowers.