GHS Presents “Newsies”

The annual Greenville High School musical is being presented five times in the next two weekends.

“Newsies” is this year’s show.

Shawn Cox, show director, said “Newsies” is a revival of the 1990’s movie “Newsies”. It takes place in the late 1800’s in New York City and deal with the plight of working children – in this case, those who sell newspapers. He said it’s a story of survival and friendship.

Click below to hear more:

Plans to do the show began in September of last year. Students auditioned in the fall. Cox said a lot of preparation and rehearsal goes into the production. He praised everyone involved in the production.

Click below to hear his comments:

Sixty to 70 students, including some from the junior high, are in the show.

“Newsies” will be presented in the high school auditorium May 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16.

The curtain rises at 7 each evening.