The Greenville High School scholar bowl team finished their season Monday, March 4, in the Regional Tournament in Hillsboro.

The team defeated Triad 530 – 260 and also beat Jerseyville 590 – 210 before losing to Collinsville in the championship match 240 – 220 on the last question of the match.

The team concludes its season with an IHSA record of 10-2 and a total record of 46-15 for a very successful season.