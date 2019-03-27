GHS Showcases New Greenhouse

The Greenville High School agriculture department held an open house for its new greenhouse Tuesday.

The structure is located just south of the ag building.

FFA President Cole Wall said the greenhouse is a great addition to the ag program. It was built last summer and plants were put in recently.

Horticulture students Brianna Ripperda, Alexa Loddick and Megan Hallemann help oversee the greenhouse and spoke about it. They said students are all excited for the opportunity to learn a lot about plants.

Ag teacher Steve Zimmerman said some extra work was needed last week to get the greenhouse ready for the open house.

