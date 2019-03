At the recent high school Math Field Day Greenville High School student Wesley Sussenbach placed 9th in the freshman category and Emma Nord was 12th place sophomore.

The freshman team placed 2nd, the sophomore team was 5th, and the senior team was 4th.

The GHS FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team recently placed 4th at district.

Jack Wall was 4th place chair, Marissa Schaefer was 4th place secretary, and Carson Mathewson was 9th place floor.

Other team members were Dalton Knerrer, Cole Wall, and JR McCray.