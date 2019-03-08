Greenville Artist Guild Art Show

The Greenville Artist Guild’s 5th annual juried art show will be presented March 15 through April 5 at Piety’s Art Gallery, 122 South Second Street in downtown Greenville.

Martha Iler, president of the guild, said the show will be a light-hearted look at art. The theme is “A Touch of Whimsy”.

Opening night is Friday, March 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

The deadline for submissions has passed.

Hours at Piety’s Art Gallery are 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.