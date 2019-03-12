The City of Greenville spring leaf vacuuming program began Monday, March 11 and continues through Friday, April 12.

Please rake leaves to the edge of the curb or yard. Piles should be no higher than three feet and please be sure sticks, brush, and other debris are not in the piles.

Vacuuming Mondays will be all areas west of Elm Street and south of Harris Avenue. Wednesday vacuuming will be east of Elm Street and north of Durley Street and Friday, the area is east of Elm Street, south of Durley Street and north of Harris Avenue to Idler Lane.

For more information, call the Greenville City Office at 664-1644.