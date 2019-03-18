Guilty Of Sexual Assault In Fayette County

Roger Seaton, age 58, of Herrick was recently found guilty in Fayette County Circuit Court of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.

He is to be sentenced on April 9.

A bench trial was held in the case and Fayette County Circuit Judge Don Scheafor ruled Seaton was guilty of all charges.

The defendant was accused in February of 2017 with allegedly committing sexual acts with a person under age 13. The state alleged the crimes occurred between November of 2008 and February of 2009.

The charges are Class X felonies with possible prison time of up to 30 years on each count, or up to 60 years if the judge determines Seaton is eligible for extended terms.