Health Board Talks Parent Organization, Flu Activity & Accreditation

The Bond County Health Department’s Board of Health met in regular session Monday.

Jamie Derrick, Home Health Director, and Michelle Miller, Hospice Director, were present to provide the board with annual reports for their respective programs. Both Derrick and Miller reported the number of people served in their respective programs remained steady in 2018.

Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert reported that this year, Bond County is now the “parent organization” for the health department where certain reporting requirements that can impact funding are concerned. The health department and county officials have been communicating to ensure there is no interruption in funding.

There have been 124 cases of Influenza A and 3 cases of Influenza B so far in Bond County. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant in taking precautions to avoid the virus, including frequent hand washing, avoiding touching the nose, eyes, mouth, preparing food or eating food with unwashed hands, and getting the flu shot. Typically the flu season runs from October through May, so it is still not too late to get the flu shot, which is offered at the health department.

The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities completed its accreditation visit with Prairie Counseling Center on Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22. The department will know the outcome of the survey in six to eight weeks.