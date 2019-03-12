Heroin Program At GHS

A program to address the heroin problem in the area will be held at Greenville High School the night of March 19.

The presentation is free to students and members of the community and will include the showing of the film, “The Heroin Project.”

A panel of local experts will be in attendance to provide information and answer questions. In attendance will be an EMT, drug addiction counselor, and representatives from the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, Greenville Police Department, and coroner and state’s attorney offices. Officer Chris Coyne, who is in the film, will meet with high school students during the day and be at the evening presentation.

GHS teachers Lorna Stowers and Sue Stone are promoting the program. Stowers said the film will be shown starting at 6 p.m.

College students at SIUE shot the documentary in Troy and Edwardsville. Stowers said local organizers said students were shown the video a few years ago and educators thought it would be good to show it again, this time to youth and community members.

Click below to hear more from Mrs. Stowers:

Stowers and Stone will be the guests on WGEL’s Public Affairs program Sunday after the noon news.