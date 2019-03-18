Historical Society Quilt Show Results

The weather was very good Saturday for the 2019 Bond County Historical Society Quilt Show.

Over 200 from throughout the area visited the show at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Approximately 175 quilts were on display including about 50 by the featured quilters Georgianne and Janice Tompkins and Ginny Ennen.

Those attending the Quilt Show voted for their favorites in four categories.

Betty Boehm of Greenville won in the hand quilted bed category, Jan Eyman of Bond County won in the hand quilted wall category, Loretta Pezold of Walshville displayed the favorite machine quilted bed quilt, and Ward Sussenbach won in the machine quilted wall division. The quilt displayed by Eyman was made by Mary Rice and Sussenbach’s quilt was made by Barbara Dyer.

Judges selected the top quilt following the show’s theme of “Celebration.” Betty Boehm won with her small Halloween witches quilt.

The next historical society quilt show is scheduled for the spring of 2021.