History Comets Alive At GES

History was alive Friday at the Greenville Elementary School.

The gymnasium and four classrooms were filled with students dressed as a variety of deceased historical figures. Visitors stopped by, pushed the arrow on the paper before them, then saw and heard the person tell his or her story.

Fourth Grade Teacher Stephanie Tebbe said the students worked hard preparing their parts. All 88 students worked for a month researching and developing their character. The each wrote and delivered a speech.

Other students at the elementary school were also able to visit the Living History displays.