Holy Family Donates To Backpack Program

The Spirit Team at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville made a big donation to the Unit 2 Backpack Program Wednesday morning.

Tera Scroggins, co-leader of the Spirit Team said employees held a two-week drive to donate food and help feed school children on weekends. Teams were formed to turn the collection into a competition.

Click below to hear her comments:

Lauren Hahn and Lauren Vohlken are teachers who help oversee the program.

Hahn said there is always a need and the Spirit Team’s donation was very appreciated. Organizers were surprised by the amount the hospital brought in.

Click below for more:

Vohlken said the number of students served by the program in Greenville, Pocahontas, and Sorento continues to increase. 85 students are currently served and that number is expected to grow.

Click below to hear more:

Cash donations are always welcome to purchase additional food from the Central Illinois Food Bank.

To help the Backpack Program call Greenville Elementary School at 664-3117.