Hospital Auxiliary To Support Veterans Program

The HSHS Holy Family Auxiliary is teaming up with the local AMVETS Post to support an Illinois AMVETS program to benefit Illinois Veterans.

Saturday, March 9th is the date set to change over the items at the Auxiliary Thrift Shop. At noon on that the day the shop will be shut down and members of the auxiliary and AMVETS Post 140 will begin bagging and boxing items left in the shop and load them on to trucks provided by AMVETS State Headquarters. The shop will be cleaned extensively and spring and summer items will refill the racks and shelves for the new season. The thrift shop is expected to reopen on Monday, March 11th.

The items loaded onto the trucks will be delivered to thrift shops around the state operated by the Illinois AMVETS and proceeds will go to support Illinois Veterans at nursing homes, the homeless, job training and other veterans programs.

For those interested in helping with the changeover be at the HSHS HOLY FAMILY Auxiliary on the corner of Harris and 4th by 11:45am. Boxes are needed and can be dropped off at the thrift shop on Saturday morning only.