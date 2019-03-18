HSHS Athletes Advantage Trainers Honored

The Certified Athletic Trainers of HSHS Athletes Advantage Sports Medicine at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland are celebrating National Athletic Training Month during March 2019. National Athletic Training Month spreads awareness about the important work of athletic trainers. “ATs Are Health Care” is the theme of this year’s National Athletic Training Month, which is sponsored by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA).

Certified Athletic trainers (ATs) are health care professionals who collaborate with physicians to provide emergency care and prevent, evaluate and treat injuries and medical conditions for people in work, life and play including athletes, industrial workers, military service members and public servants.

HSHS Athletes Advantage Sports Medicine has been providing Certified Athletic Trainers to schools throughout the region since 2002. Starting with one school and one Certified Athletic Trainer, Athletes Advantage now has 14 Certified Athletic Trainers covering 12 high schools, 1 junior college, and 1 university. Athletic trainers serve students at:

Althoff Catholic High School, Belleville

Breese Central High School

Breese Mater Dei High School

Brownstown High School

Carlyle High School

Greenville High School

Greenville University

Highland High School

O’Fallon Township High School

Okawville High School

St. Anthony High School, Effingham

St. Elmo High School

Southwestern Illinois College, Belleville

Wesclin High School, Trenton



Through these important partnerships, certified athletic trainers attend games and practices at the schools to provide on-site injury evaluation, management of concussion injuries and sport-specific rehabilitation to ensure ideal outcomes. Additionally, through the Athletes Advantage Program, student athletes have access to licensed physical therapists and assistants to rehabilitate sports injuries, working in conjunction with Certified Athletic Trainers to ensure a comprehensive rehabilitation and timely return to activity.

The Athletes Advantage team also takes their expertise out to the community during fitness events such as races and walks.

“We are involved in many local events. We host a 5k in November, assist with HSHS hospital health fairs, provide coverage for Saturday morning youth football teams and offer summer camp opportunities in our service areas focusing on strength, speed, and agility,” said HSHS Athletes Advantage Manager Jamie Wagner, MEd, ATC, CSCS.

An important, sports-related issue that gets a lot of attention these days is identifying and treating concussions. Athletes Advantage offers ImPACT® Concussion Testing, which utilizes a computer-based neuro-cognitive function test, or simply an “impact test.”

Utilized by colleges, NASCAR, and the NFL, its purpose is to provide baseline testing followed by post-injury testing for those who have received a concussive injury. According to Wagner, the impact test is “a great tool for assisting in the treatment of concussions.”

Athletes Advantage’s Certified Athletic Trainers include:

Program Coordinator

Jamie Wagner, MEd, ATC, CSCS,

O’Fallon Township High School

Brynn Hackney, ATC & Shelby Thiems, ATC

Southwestern Illinois College

Amy Von Hatten, ATC

Althoff Catholic High School

Suzi Wessel, ATC

Highland High School

Erin Hoepfner, ATC

Breese Central High School

Marty Stewart, ATC

Breese Mater Dei High School

Sloane Hogg, ATC

Greenville High School

Brandon Kircher, ATC

Greenville University

Mike Peppler, ATC &

Whitney Kessler, ATC

Carlyle High School and Okawville High School

Kathy Kampwerth, ATC

St. Anthony High School

Patrick Wood, ATC

St. Elmo/Brownstown High School

Dave Pruemer, ATC

Wesclin High School

Brady Moore, MAT, ATC

PRNs

Valerie Haas, ATC

Mitchell Dasenbrock, ATC

Stacy Turner, ATC

For more HSHS Athletes Advantage Sports Medicine, visit athletesadvantage.hshs.org.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland are part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also include HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.