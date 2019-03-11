HSHS Holy Family Foundation Hosted Fundraising Gala This February

The HSHS Holy Family Foundation hosted its first fundraising Gala supporting HSHS Holy Family Hospital Greenville this February at Copper Dock Winery in Pocahontas, IL. Residents of Bond County and the colleagues of Holy Family Hospital attended the event to raise funds that will be used to enhance the patient care provided in Greenville, IL.

Guests dressed in island attire to celebrate the event’s “Winter in Hawaii” theme. Most paid to play a round or two of miniature golf, complete with a volcano and great white shark, created by the Greenville University Art Department. The tropical entertainment and island themed cuisine provided by Silver Spoon Catering were enjoyed by all.

“The funds raised at this event will help the Holy Family Foundation purchase medical equipment that is critical to exceptional patient care, such as portable ultrasound machines in our emergency and surgery departments as well as lab and imaging software that will allow for improved access to test results for patients and their primary care providers.” said Lisa Smith, Foundation Manager.

This event had many sponsors. Organizers expressed their appreciation to their business sponsors, which include: ApexNetwork Physical Therapy, Premier Pathology Services, LLC, Bradford National Bank, Copper Dock Winery, FNB – First National Bank, Midland States Bank, The Michael Donnewald Foundation, Tiller-Hewitt Healthcare Strategies, Vituity and West & Company, LLC.