HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville recently welcomed Angie Jolliff, APRN.

APRN stands for Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, which is a nurse has completed at least a master’s level in nursing. There are various specialties under the APRN umbrella and Jolliff is considered a nurse practitioner.

Jolliff is originally from Mulberry Grove and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School in 1998. She attended Kaskaskia College and earned an Associate in Nursing degree in 2000; received a bachelor’s in nursing from Purdue in 2013; and earned her master’s degree from Maryville University in St. Louis in 2016. After graduation, she worked in Emergency Departments in Effingham and Decatur.

Jolliff said she is definitely no stranger to HSHS Holy Family Hospital. She worked in the kitchen of what was then Utlaut Memorial Hospital when she was 17. She became a CNA while still in high school. She worked her first year out of nursing school at the hospital and spent 10 years working in the ER.

That unique background also gives her a unique perspective now that she is working as an APRN. She said many providers can’t say they’ve worked in such a wide background of roles in a hospital. She also said she thinks patients respond to a familiar face and many people in our community have encountered her at some point in her various jobs there.

Jolliff sees patients at the HSHS Holy Family Health Center, managed by HSHS Medical Group, on the hospital campus. For information or to schedule an appointment call 664-2531.