HSHS Holy Family Hospital Welcomes General Surgeon

HSHS Holy Family Hospital has announced the addition of general surgeon Dr. Kulin Oza to its slate of providers.

Dr. Oza’s practice is located at 101 Healthcare Drive, Building B on the hospital’s campus.

Dr. Oza told said he was born and raised in India, where he received his education and part of his training. He relocated to New Jersey in 1989. He completed his training there and was in private practice in New Jersey until he sought an employed position a few years ago.

As an employed physician, Dr. Oza has worked in Quincy and Carthage, IL, and Keokuk, Iowa.

Dr. Oza said the services provided by a general surgeon generally include surgery of the abdominal region, including appendix, gallbladder, hernias, and bowl surgery. He also has a special interest in breast cancer and surgery of the breast as well as wound care.

Dr. Oza sees patients over the age of 14 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 4:30 PM. You can reach his office at 664-9831.