I-70 Lane Closures West Of Pocahontas

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, there will be periodic daytime lane closures in both directions on Interstate 70, four miles west of Pocahontas, beginning Monday, March 18, from 6:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

These closures are for clean-up work related to the bridge deck replacement of the Bauman Road overpass.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-April.

Please stay alert and use extra caution when driving through this work zone.

For more information, call 346-3353.