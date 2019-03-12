Larry Kleiner of rural Greenville has been appointed by the Greenville Airport Authority Board as interim manager at Greenville Airport.

Kleiner begins the position immediately.

Board members stated that due to Troy Walker’s health issues, he has been placed on official medical leave to relieve him of the pressures and worries of the airport.

With the board’s guidance, Kleiner will make decisions and be the contact person for airport and aircraft issues.

Airport board members indicated the change was not an easy decision, and it was done with the utmost respect for Walker and all that he has done for the airport. They want Walker to focus on himself at this time.

Kleiner is a former Airport Authority board member and has been on the airport staff for the last 6 or 7 years.