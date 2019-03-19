ISP & American Legion Summer Youth Police Program

The Illinois State Police (ISP) and the American Legion announce plans for the 47th Annual American Legion Youth Police Camp (ALYPC) at Camp Lincoln, located 1301 North MacArthur Boulevard, Springfield, Illinois, from June 23-28, 2019.

Dozens of aspiring teens from across Illinois will discover career opportunities through training with police and military. The primary purpose of the ALYPC is to establish an interactive and positive relationship between Illinois teens and law enforcement officers. The week-long residency camp is structured to promote educational and learning opportunities for youth ages 15-17 in the areas of law enforcement, military, leadership, cultural diversity, personal development, social and interpersonal skills, and physical fitness.

American Legion volunteers and ISP Troopers are assigned to manage the program and serve as instructors and mentors. Many of the Legion and ISP volunteers are former graduates of the program.

“The American Legion Youth Police Program gives Cadets the opportunity to learn the core values that are instilled in law enforcement and the military,” said Illinois State Police Colonel Timothy Tyler. “Cadets are led by a dedicated cadre all week, and they take their experiences home with them to inspire the people around them,” he concluded.

The ALYPC Cadets will be honored at a graduation ceremony on June 28, and will receive a graduation certificate. The American Legion will accept applications until noon, Saturday, May 30, 2019. Teenagers 15-17 years old are encouraged to apply and attend the 2019 ALYPC for an enriching experience.

Navy Veteran, American Legion member, and Acting Director of the ISP Brendan F. Kelly said, “The American Legion Youth Police Camp offers an outstanding opportunity for the Illinois State Police and the United States Armed Forces to join together to motivate and empower our youth. The positive interaction with the youth during this week-long camp creates a strong sense of accomplishment for the Cadets. It fosters a team environment and focuses on the importance of esprit de corps,” concluded Kelly.

For more information about the ALYPC, please contact Safety Law and Order Chairman Delmar Buske at (217) 556-9555, or Illinois State Police Sergeant Jarran Riley at (217) 558-4902. Camp applications are available online at: http://www.illegion.org/programs-services/youth-family/safety-law-order/.