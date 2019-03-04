Jes Adam Named Tourism Director

The City of Greenville’s new tourism director is a familiar face.

It has been announced Jes Adam will start in the position Tuesday, March 5.

Adam formerly owned Adam Brothers Coffee House, served as creative director at Greenville University’s Factory Theatre and was elected a Greenville city councilman in 2015, resigning May 30, 2018 due to a change in residency.

In making the announcement, Greenville City Manager Dave Willey said Jes will bring great energy and creativity as tourism director and has a good pulse on the community.

Adam’s job will be working to bring new tourism activity to the city, and coordinating advertising and events.

The tourism position had been vacant since June 21, 2018. In early September, the city and Greenville Chamber of Commerce dissolved their agreement to share directors.