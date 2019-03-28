KC Board Celebrates Community College Month

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, March 25, 2019 for its regular monthly meeting. Board members include Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Jack Mays (Centralia), Jim Beasley (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc) and Student Trustee Alisse Koisher (Highland).

Trustees approved a resolution recognizing the month of April as Community College Month, recognizing the critical role community colleges play in providing high-quality educational opportunities at affordable costs and accessible locations for students. Kaskaskia College will be highlighting the month in a number of ways including hosting open houses at each of its education centers. The dates for those open houses are:

April 15 – Nashville

April 16- Greenville

April 17 – Vandalia

April 30 – Trenton

May 1 – Salem

Each open house will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The board also approved a restructuring plan for the KC Education Centers that will revitalize, enhance and sharpen the College’s focus and commitments to its education centers with intent on growing enrollment and community education offerings. Under the plan Director of Admissions and Dual Credit, Cheryl Boehne, has been reclassified as Regional Director over all five of the College’s Education Centers. KC President George Evans notes Boehne is very well respected by the current education center staff and faculty and has the potential to play a more positive role in the various communities. “Kaskaskia College’s Education Centers play a vital role in the College’s mission to provide educational and community education opportunities to our residents,” said Evans. “As we continue to refine and sharpen our educational mission it’s important to make sure the Centers are also prepared to meet the needs of its communities.” In addition to her new role as Regional Director, Boehne will also serve as the director of the College’s Nashville Education Center, replacing Ruth Barczewski who has retired. A search is underway for a new director of the Vandalia Campus to replace Mary Schulze who is also retiring at the end of the year.

An additional component to the restructuring plan is adding evening coordinators to each center to academically advise, enroll and provide more student services. Currently the centers are manned by security personnel in the evenings who are not trained in these types of services. Under the new plan, the current security personnel will be shifted back to the main campus, while the college will work with respective law enforcement in each community and county the centers are located to develop security and training plans for each center. In addition, the college will be installing panic buttons and additional cameras to further strengthen security at each center.

With Boehne’s new role at the College, Trustees approved reclassifying Director of Student Engagement Amy Troutt to Dean of Enrollment Services. Troutt will assume many of Boehne’s current duties with Academic Advisor Alana Bierman who will report directly to Troutt. Bierman’s hours were increased from 30 to 40 hours to accommodate her new duties. Another change as part of the restructuring plan is having Career Services Coordinator Jordan Coffey report to Director of the Academic Center for Excellence as his duties are more in line with the ACE Center rather than in Student Services.

In other personnel action the board accepted the resignation of Deana Belcher as Director of Safety and Security. Trustees also approved the dismissal of KC Blue Angels Softball Coach Torey Crowell.

In other action trustees:

Approved a bid from Richardet Floor and Covering of Perryville, Missouri to complete a needed moisture mitigation project at the Salem Education Center this summer. The project involves the removal of nearly 9,400 square feet of carpet, sheet vinyl and rubber flooring so a topical moisture mitigation product can be applied to the concrete slab with a new flooring to be installed upon completion of the moisture mitigation. While the project is being completed all KC classes in Salem will be held at Salem High School. The bid for the project is for $106,400 and is paid through the college’s Protection, Health and Safety Fund.

Approved a resolution to rescind the original award of a bid for storm drain replacement from Groundworks Contracting, Inc. of Breese and award the bid to Diekemper Excavating, LLC of Carlyle.

Approved the purchase of a license from Malwarebytes Inc. of Santa Clara, California to protect the College digital infrastructure from cyber threats.

Approved a final reading amending the College’s Possession of Weapons policy that will allow an officer of the College’s Department of Public Safety to carry a weapon providing that individual possess a current law enforcement status through a law enforcement agency as recognized by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. The policy was changed as the College is moving towards establishing a police force on campus.

Held the first reading of a new Board Members Code of Ethics By-Law.

Registration for the summer and fall semesters at Kaskaskia College is now underway. You can schedule an appointment by calling 618-545-3040.