KPD Board Approves 2019 Budget

The Kingsbury Park District Board has approved its 2019 fiscal budget.

It is smaller than last year’s budget because the swimming pool improvement project is nearly completed.

The major project for this year is completion of Bicentennial Park, at the intersection of Winter and Fourth Streets in Greenville.

First National Bank is sponsoring a self defense class for those in ninth grade through adults. Attendance is free, but those interested must pre-register at KingsburyParkDistrict.com, because only 20 can participate.

The class is 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23 at the park district office building. Phil Stoecklin will be the instructor.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein reported all employee applications for park district positions are available on line. The website also lists the job openings.

Applications can be submitted on line.

The boys and girls soccer season begins Monday.