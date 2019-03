A Bond County man has been honored for his many years as an American Legion member.

Leland Wade, from the Keyesport area, was presented a national certificate for 70 years of continuous service to the American Legion.

Making the presentation on Monday was Jim Blankenship, member of Keyesport American Legion Post 1994.

Wade is a former Greenville American Legion member and is now with the Keyesport Post.

The certificate was issued by the national American Legion commander and adjutant.