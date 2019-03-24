Light The Way Gala Auction Brings In $16,000+

It was a packed house at the Bond County Unit 2 Academic Foundation’s fourth annual Light the Way Gala Saturday night at the Copper Dock Banquet Center.

Foundation President Dr. Bill Beckert told WGEL several attendees commented that it was the best event yet.

The evening included silent and live auctions, which raised $16,600. Beckert said the final total from the evening is still being tabulated.

Organizers expressed their thanks to Langham Auctioneers, the Copper Dock, and to the Chapman Brothers, who closed the evening with music.