Little Action In Short Council Meeting

The Greenville City Council held a brief meeting Tuesday evening.

The only action included the paying of the bills and items on the consent agenda.

A boat dock variance application from Mark and Linda Carr was approved. This allows a floating dock to be anchored on their lakefront property in Lakeview Meadows at Governor Bond Lake.

Low bids for street materials were approved. The materials are used for road maintenance and are purchased using motor fuel tax funds. City Manager Dave Willey reported in total the bid prices were slightly less than allocated in the city’s motor fuel tax resolution, which was passed last November.

The city council intentionally did not address other items at the meeting because councilmen wanted attend the Bond County Board of Appeals’ meeting. The Greenville Council plans to schedule a special meeting in the near future to address matters that need attention.