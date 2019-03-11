Local Banker Graduates From Future Leaders Alliance

Kelsey Kendall, assistant vice president at Bradford National Bank, has graduated from the Future Leaders Alliance (FLA) offered through the Illinois Bankers Association. The graduation commencement was held during the IBA’s annual ONE Conference at the Embassy Suites in East Peoria on March 1. The thirteen-month FLA program is dedicated to enhancing the professional development of promising bank leaders through three primary components: education, community service and networking.

Participants were involved in comprehensive training, which involved attending educational sessions and performing local community service. Bradford National Bank encourages their employees to volunteer locally and Kendall is a shining star in that area, serving many groups including the Academic Foundation and the Lemuel Rhodes organization. The education sessions covered core topics such as Leadership and Influence, communication, Team Building, Coaching, Financial Marketing and Branding, Legislative Process, Accounting for Bankers, Asset Liability Management, Regulatory Hot Topics, executed an on-line banking simulation, and more.

Bradford National Bank president Mike Ennen said, “We are always looking for ways to invest in our employees so that they can better serve our customers and our bank. Kelsey is a great employee and the FLA program was a perfect fit for her and us.”

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes and collectively represents the vast majority of banking assets and banking employees in Illinois.

Founded in 1867, Bradford National Bank is the 10th oldest bank in Illinois. For more information, visit www.BradfordBank.com.