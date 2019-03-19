MG Board Of Education Meeting Recap

The Mulberry Grove Board of Education met Monday. Superintendent Stephen Phillips reported district fund balances look good and general state aid payments continue to arrive on time.

High school principal Bobby Koontz said the recent Career Day for high school students went well. All presenters were graduates of Mulberry Grove High School.

Elementary school principal Casie Bowman said fourth and fifth grade teachers are planning to departmentalize some subjects next year. Math, science, language arts, social studies, and writing are subject areas to be included in the program in which one teacher will teach these classes for both fourth and fifth grade students.

Board members approved a three-year contract with AEP for district electrical service. They also approved an amended school calendar for this year with May 21 the teacher’s workshop and the last day of student attendance is May 20.

Following a closed session, board members hired Chad Nelson for summer grounds maintenance, Gary Siebert substitute bus driver, and accepted the resignation of Regina Johnson junior high cheerleading sponsor.