MG FFA Livestock Judging Team Takes Third By WGEL - Mar 26, 2019 First row (Left to Right): Bethany Miller, Trista Koertge, and Hannah Albert. Back row (Left to Right): Caitlin Hebenstreit, Pheonix Johnson, Blake Harnetiaux, Kurtis Schewe, Lydia Stief, Kathryn Criner, and Brooke Tompkins. On Friday, March 22, the Mulberry Grove FFA participated in the section 19 Livestock Judging Competition, which was held at the fairgrounds in Brownstown. Mulberry Grove placed 3rd as a team. Brooke Tompkins placed 6th place as an individual.