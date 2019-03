On Wednesday, March 13th the Mulberry Grove FFA participated in the Section 19 Poultry Competition, which was held in Shelbyville.

Mulberry Grove took 4th place as a team.

Samantha Hootselle placed 9th as an individual.

Team members included Alexis Kelley, Lydia Stief, Blake Harnetiaux, Pheonix Johnson, Samantha Hootselle, and Cailtin Hebenstreit.