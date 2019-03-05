MG Village Hall Repair Approved

In their meeting Monday, the Mulberry Grove Village Board approved a bid by T and B Builders of Highland to do repair work on the north gable of the Village Hall. Their bid was $1,291.59 to remove siding, repair water damage, and replace the siding. Acceptance of their bid is contingent upon their having liability and workman’s comp insurance.

Bids for replacing the roof on the Village Hall were discussed. There were three bids and a committee of Dave Koonce, Brian Cook, and Russ Widger will evaluate the bids and bring a recommendation to the April meeting.

Mayor Candy Widger announced prisoners in the Vandalia Correctional Center will mow the Mulberry Grove Cemetery again this summer.