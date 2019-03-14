Milk House Offers Sneak Peek

The Rolling Lawns Farm Milk House, at Idler Lane and Rt. 127 in Greenville, held an informal open house Thursday afternoon. The public was invited to stop by for a sample of the facility’s products, including whole, 2%, and skim milk; strawberry and chocolate milk; half-and-half; and heavy cream.

The Milk House is a processing facility that markets its products to restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, and ice cream parlors. A retail space is still being developed and a grand opening is being planned for the future.