Missing Suicidal Subject Found In Montgomery County

Monday afternoon, March 18, at approximately 12:25 p.m. the Litchfield Police Department received a report that an adult female from Litchfield had made statements to family members and on social media of harming herself. The female left her residence and could not be located. Her vehicle was located on N. 17h Ave. near the Hillsboro Lake in a ditch. The vehicle was damaged from an accident.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and did not locate the missing female. A search for her began just before 2:00 p.m. in the vicinity of her vehicle. The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Drone Unit was utilized. Illinois State Police Air Operations was also requested.

Just after 3:30 p.m., Litchfield Police Department K9 Unit located the female in a tree line ditch. Authorities say she was lethargic and unresponsive. Law enforcement officers began life saving steps and were able to awaken the victim. She was transported by the Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service to the Hillsboro Hospital for medical attention.