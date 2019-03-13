More On Rt. 140 Accident

Details of a one-vehicle accident, which occurred Tuesday morning near Greenville, have been obtained from the Bond County Sheriff’s Department.

Lukas M. Hamby, age 23, of Greenville, was the driver of the pickup truck, which crashed about 4:50 a.m., on Illinois Rt. 140, about 1,400 feet east of Mill Hill. Hamby was treated at Holy Family Hospital in Greenville for injuries.

A Bond County deputy reported the truck was westbound when the driver lost control on a graded curve. Hamby allegedly over-corrected and the truck travelled into the eastbound lane and up a steep embankment. The vehicle struck several trees and then flipped onto its top on the highway.

The deputy advised the truck was a total loss.

Hamby was issued citations for alleged driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.