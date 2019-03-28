Numerous Items Addressed By Council

The Greenville City Council addressed several items at its recent meeting.

In conjunction with Enertech, the city is pursuing solar field development at its sewer and water plants. Applications have been submitted to the Illinois Shines Program, and they are now part of the Retail Energy Credit lottery, which should occur and sites selected by mid-April.

Non-refundable fees of $5,000 per site had to accompany the applications. The council approved a motion to reimburse Enertech $10,000 for the application fees.

Councilmen also approved spending $7,908 to have Camp Electric of Alton upgrade the electricity at Governor Bond Marina.

They favored the option to use the existing service and panel, and install an additional feed to four of the eight existing pedestals.

With the Route 40 overpass into Wolf Industrial Park nearing completion, the council repaid a $350,000 loan from the city’s overpass fund to the water fund. A separate fund had to be set up because construction was funded by the city before receiving grant reimbursement.

The council officially designation the intersection of Washington Street and White Avenue as a stop intersection, and changed an ordinance from 2002 to allow a handicapped parking space on the south side of College Avenue in front of the Goggin doctor office.