Openings Announced In County Board Meeting

In Tuesday’s Bond County Board meeting, several openings were announced on boards throughout the county.

One was on the Greenville Fire Protection District Board. Jeff Benson is seeking reappointment.

An opening was announced on the Mulberry Grove Sanitation Board. Yvette Hall is seeking reappointment as treasurer.

Another opening was on the Pocahontas Old Ripley Fire Protection District Board of Trustees. Don Hawley is seeking reappointment.

The final opening is on the Shoal Creek Fire Protection District Board. Gerald Knight is seeking reappointment.