Optimist Oratorical Contest Results

The annual Optimist Oratorical contest was held at Greenville Junior High on February 28. Speakers addressed the topic “Is there a fine line between optimism and reality.”

Contestants were Maggie Goodson, Kaya Harnetiaux, Ainsley Olson, Gabrielle Stengel, Kolbie Tipsword, and Kyra Wells. Winners were awarded medals and prizes.

First place winner was Kyra Wells, second place went to Ainsley Olson and Maggie Goodson was awarded third place.

Kyra Wells and Ainsley Olson will advance to the Zone competition in Taylorville on March 30.

Speakers gave their speeches anonymously and were judged by three judges using rules established by the International Optimist Organization.