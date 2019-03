The Pocahontas School hosted an American Red Cross blood drive Monday, March 18, in the school gym. Thirty-nine people registered with 32 units of whole blood and two units of red blood cells collected. The Red Cross goal was 28 units. Kay Hemann earned a 5-gallon pin, Cindy Korte a 3-gallon pin, Amy Burlingame a 2-gallon pin, and Sarah King a 1-gallon pin. Norman Calvin donated two units of red blood cells. Mrs. King’s second grade students drew and wrote thank-you notes for each donor.